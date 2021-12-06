Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

YOU stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 600,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,481. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

