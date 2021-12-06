Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

