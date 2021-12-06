Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

