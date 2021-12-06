ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Acquires 11,950 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.32 on Monday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.23.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

