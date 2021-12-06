Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.49.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

