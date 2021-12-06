Colony Family Offices LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.53. The company had a trading volume of 100,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,264. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.