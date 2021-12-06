Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $165.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

