Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue — Dividend of $1.29

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.2869 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $39.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

