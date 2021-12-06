Comerica Bank Has $286,000 Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.