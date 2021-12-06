Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

