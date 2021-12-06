Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Unifi worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $384.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

