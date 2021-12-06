Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alcoa by 7,624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AA opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

