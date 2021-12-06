CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 45,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.