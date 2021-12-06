Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 311,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

