Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

