Comparing Quarterhill (QTRHF) & Its Peers

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS: QTRHF) is one of 27 public companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quarterhill to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quarterhill and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 68 376 826 16 2.61

Quarterhill currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 83.08%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 45.18%. Given Quarterhill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $107.89 million $13.95 million -11.65 Quarterhill Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 15.09

Quarterhill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quarterhill pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 43.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -24.53% -6.82% -6.10% Quarterhill Competitors -6,804.63% 0.42% -2.25%

Summary

Quarterhill competitors beat Quarterhill on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted “software as a service“ applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

