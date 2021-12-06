Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 190,960 shares.The stock last traded at $30.66 and had previously closed at $28.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In related news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

