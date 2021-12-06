Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $72.68 on Friday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.