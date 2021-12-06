Contrasting Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helix BioPharma and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Helix BioPharma has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helix BioPharma and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 4.05 -$18.79 million N/A N/A

Helix BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Helix BioPharma and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix BioPharma N/A -320.19% -194.73% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada. The company is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

