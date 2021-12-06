Contrasting Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.84 billion 2.42 $1.63 billion $4.02 13.77 Orbsat $5.69 million 4.01 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 16.87% 19.12% 7.77% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Swisscom and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 6 1 0 1.73 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Swisscom beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure. The Fastweb segment involves video-on-demand, voice, data, broadband, and television services for residential and corporate customers. The Other Operating segment comprises digital business and participations. The Group Headquarters segment consists non-allocated costs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

