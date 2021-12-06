Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $2.03 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,429,083 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

