Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

