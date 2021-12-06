Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $88.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

