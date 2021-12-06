Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

