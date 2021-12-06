Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,493,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

