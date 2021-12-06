Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 203,888 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.35 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.