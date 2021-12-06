Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $988.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

