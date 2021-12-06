Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

