Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 136,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 179,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.