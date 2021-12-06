Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

