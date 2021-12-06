Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. 34,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,333. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

