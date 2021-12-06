Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $717 million-$718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.67 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $174.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.04. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.18.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

