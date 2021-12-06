Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.690 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.04. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

