Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 2,174 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

NYSE GM opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

