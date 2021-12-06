Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

