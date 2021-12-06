Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $85.99 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

