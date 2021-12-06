Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $197.10 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $379.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

