Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 98.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 63,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.4% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.72 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

