Creative Realities (CREX) & The Competition Critical Survey

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Creative Realities to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ rivals have a beta of -11.87, meaning that their average stock price is 1,287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 10.43 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.86

Creative Realities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creative Realities and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 358 1925 2871 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Creative Realities’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

