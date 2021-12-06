Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$169.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$163.18.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$107.44 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total value of C$1,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

