Critical Analysis: 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) versus Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 4D pharma alerts:

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 4D pharma and Cocrystal Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 157.19 -$30.50 million ($0.37) -17.84 Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 33.73 -$9.65 million ($0.13) -5.35

Cocrystal Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than 4D pharma. 4D pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

4D pharma has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 4D pharma and Cocrystal Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

4D pharma presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 546.92%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than 4D pharma.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A Cocrystal Pharma N/A -17.75% -17.25%

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats 4D pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.