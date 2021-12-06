Critical Review: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BBQ and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.10%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.64%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.11 $4.95 million $1.87 6.89 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.10 -$29.46 million ($0.90) -3.19

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% Carrols Restaurant Group -2.73% -5.54% -0.81%

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

