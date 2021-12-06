Critical Survey: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) versus Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Scientific and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 5.88 -$82.00 million $0.73 56.07 Teleflex $2.54 billion 5.93 $335.32 million $9.15 35.09

Teleflex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Teleflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 9.45% 12.73% 6.48% Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92 Teleflex 0 1 9 0 2.90

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $49.48, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $445.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Teleflex beats Boston Scientific on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

