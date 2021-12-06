Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,686 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $128.98 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

