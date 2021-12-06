Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,891 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ORIX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $100.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

