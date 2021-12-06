Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

