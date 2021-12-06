Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.