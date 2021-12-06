Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

RY opened at $100.21 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.