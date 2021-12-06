Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

