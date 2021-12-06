CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

CRWD stock opened at $197.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

